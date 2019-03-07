IPL 2019: Ranking the teams based on their bench strength

Another thrilling season of the IPL is set to begin on March 23 and the first match of the season will see Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on each other.

IPL is a two-month long tournament, hence it is not possible for any team to play the same eleven players for the whole season as players face various difficulties like bad form, injury etc during the tournament. As a result, all the teams are expected to have strong bench strength in order to do well in the tournament. A team is considered as good as its bench strength.

Almost all the teams have good starting eleven for the upcoming season. But have they got enough depth in their squad that can help them win the tournament? So here, we will find out which franchise has the strongest bench strength and which franchise has the weakest bench strength.

So let's rank all the eight teams on the basis of their bench strength.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

RR one of the weakest bench strength in IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals do not seem to have good bench strength in batting as they do not have any big name in the reserves. They only have Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Aryaman Birla as backup batsmen.

RR have plenty of all-rounders to choose from as they have Stuart Binny, Liam Livingston, Ashton Turner, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, S Ranjane and Shashank Singh on the bench. Even though these players are not well-known names, they definitely have the potential to do well.

RR has some good fast bowling reserves like Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni, and S. Midhun, while Ish Sodhi will be their backup spinner.

Expected Starting XI:

Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron