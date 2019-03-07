×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Ranking the teams based on their bench strength

Abdul Rahman
ANALYST
Feature
54.11K   //    07 Mar 2019, 18:33 IST

IPL 2018 Final
IPL 2018 Final

Another thrilling season of the IPL is set to begin on March 23 and the first match of the season will see Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on each other.

IPL is a two-month long tournament, hence it is not possible for any team to play the same eleven players for the whole season as players face various difficulties like bad form, injury etc during the tournament. As a result, all the teams are expected to have strong bench strength in order to do well in the tournament. A team is considered as good as its bench strength.

Almost all the teams have good starting eleven for the upcoming season. But have they got enough depth in their squad that can help them win the tournament? So here, we will find out which franchise has the strongest bench strength and which franchise has the weakest bench strength.

So let's rank all the eight teams on the basis of their bench strength. 

#8 Rajasthan Royals

RR one of the weakest bench strength in IPL 2019
RR one of the weakest bench strength in IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals do not seem to have good bench strength in batting as they do not have any big name in the reserves. They only have Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Aryaman Birla as backup batsmen.

RR have plenty of all-rounders to choose from as they have Stuart Binny, Liam Livingston, Ashton Turner, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, S Ranjane and Shashank Singh on the bench. Even though these players are not well-known names, they definitely have the potential to do well.

RR has some good fast bowling reserves like Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni, and S. Midhun, while Ish Sodhi will be their backup spinner.

Expected Starting XI:

Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli T20
Ranking IPL teams based on their Instagram followers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the batting lineups of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Strategy for the IPL teams ahead of the auctions
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could potentially win the Orange Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best Unsold XI
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best uncapped players from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 uncapped players who will have the biggest impact
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who have never played for their state-based IPL franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicting the starting XI of each team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us