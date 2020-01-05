IPL 2020: 4 talented cricketers who might warm benches for the entire season

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Tye get a spot in RR's starting XI?

Indian Premier League is a dream-maker for cricketers but at the same time, it has also been harsh on many. We often witness quality players being left out due to the blend of players that can be a part of the starting XI. Unfortunately, these cricketers get brushed off without even getting an opportunity to unfurl their capabilities. Players like Sam Billings, Billy Stanlake, Murali Vijay, Sandeep Lamichhane, Joe Denly, Karun Nair are some of the recent examples who have missed out on most of the tournament due to the same reason. Here is a list of 4 players that might find themselves on the sidelines for the entire IPL 2020.

The Australian T20 legend was picked by Rajasthan Royals at the auction at his base price of INR 1 crores after he was released by Kings XI Punjab. Tye already has an exceptional record in his short IPL career with a hat-trick on his debut of the cash-rich league. In 26 matches thus far, the 33-year-old has scalped 39 wickets at an impressive strike-rate of 15.23. In the 2018 edition, Tye led the bowling charts and won the purple cap while playing for KXIP.

In the upcoming edition, Tye found himself with a side that already has a packed overseas group with Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer expected to make it to the starting XI. The presence of an in-form Tom Curran means the Australian bowler might just remain on sidelines for the entire season.

Lockie Ferguson missed most of the matches in IPL 2019

The fast-bowler from New Zealand made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiants back in 2017 after an impressive show at the international level. Lockie Ferguson is known for fiery pace and his skiddy nature makes the batsmen uncomfortable at the crease.

The 28-year old cricketer has been New Zealand's wicket-taking option in the middle overs in white-ball cricket. In 8 T20Is for the black caps, he has picked 14 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7. Ferguson is currently a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' squad in the IPL, where the presence of big names like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, and Eoin Morgan could mean a cold-shoulder to the Kiwi cricketer on most matchdays.

1 / 2 NEXT