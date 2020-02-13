IPL 2020: One player from each team who might not get a single game

These players might find it difficult to get into their team's playing XI

Excitement among the fans is increasing with each passing day as the IPL nears. The tournament features some of the biggest names in world cricket. The franchises try to beef up their squad with star players in order to give themselves the best chance to win the coveted title.

While it's always nice for the team management to have the problem of plenty, at times it results in some players being under-utilised. There have been a lot of occasions in the past where some big names had to warm the bench for the entire IPL season.

Good form of certain players, team composition, cap on overseas players in the playing XI and the playing conditions are some basic reasons for some deserving players missing out.

This year too, there are certain players who might not get too many games in the season. Here is one player from each team who might not get a single game in IPL 2020.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra had a rollicking start to his IPL career while playing for Kings XI Punjab. The stylish right-handed batsman played some flashy innings for the Kings, especially in IPL 2014. Unfortunately, Vohra failed to maintain the consistency and went out of favour a couple of years later. After turning up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, Vohra was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the auction for IPL 2019. However, due to a packed batting line-up, Vohra did not get even a single game in the season. The Royals have further added the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Robin Uthappa to the squad at the IPL 2020 auction which will make it even more difficult for Vohra to get into the playing XI.

#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami has been around in the IPL for a while but hasn't really played too many games. The wicket-keeper batsman got six games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 due to an injury to Wriddhiman Saha in which he scored just 52 runs. Due to the inclusion of Johnny Bairstow in the team, Goswami did not get even a single game in the last season and it is highly unlikely that he will get a game this season either.

