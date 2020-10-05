IPL 2020: Which team has the most Instagram followers?

IPL 2020 is well underway and the league already delivered some mouth-watering clashes. The much-awaited tournament has lived up to the hype, and is continuing to provide the cricket action that was missing from our screens.

The entertainment is not restricted to only the cricket matches, as IPL franchises have set up accounts across social media to continuously provide content to their fans. This provides the viewers with a more immersive experience as they get a peek behind the curtains.

Emotions, camaraderie, and light moments displayed by their favourite players enables the fans to get more invested in the IPL. For the franchises, it is the perfect way to reach out to larger audiences.

Instagram is arguably the most heavily used social-networking app at the moment. All eight IPL teams are incredibly active on the platform and continuously generate engrossing content. But which teams have amassed the largest amount of followers? Let's take a look:

8) Rajasthan Royals: 1.2 Million followers

No. of posts: 7.5k

The youngest side in the IPL brings up the rear of this list. The inaugural champions of the IPL are known for building their team around youngsters and nurturing them. They have had a strong showing in IPL 2020 so far, and will be hoping they get a second championship for their trophy cabinet.

Despite having the least number of followers, Rajasthan Royals is quite active on Instagram. Their posts tally 7.5k, which is the third-highest among the eight IPL teams.

7) King XI Punjab: 1.6 Million followers

No. of posts: 6.7k

Kings XI Punjab is one of the three IPL franchises that have never won the IPL trophy. Under their new leader KL Rahul, the KXIP camp will be keen to go all the way in 2020.

The team boasts cricket stalwarts such as Chris Gayle and KL Rahul who are entertaining on and off the field. This makes for some entertaining content as the Punjab franchise, along with their cheerful owner Preity Zinta, continues to win hearts.

6) Delhi Capitals: 1.7 Million followers

No. of posts: 8.2k posts

Delhi Capitals could field an all Indian playing 11 and still look formidable. The IPL franchise made some smart buys ahead of this year's IPL, adding the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to their ranks.

Delhi Capitals have had a strong start to IPL 2020 and will be looking for their maiden IPL trophy this season.