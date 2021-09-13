IPL 2021: 5 bowlers who have always troubled Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen

Royal Challengers Bangalore are considered home to the most destructive batting units in the Indian Premier League. Once upon a time, the RCB batting lineup comprised Chris Gayle, TM Dilshan, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, four batters who could win matches for the team single-handedly.

Apart from that, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Brendon McCullum, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Robin Uthappa, Ross Taylor, Parthiv Patel, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shane Watson, Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan have represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the last 13 years.

A few bowlers have always given a tough time to Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen

RCB have signed some of the biggest names in world cricket, and play their home games on the flat wicket at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hence, not every bowler wants to play against RCB.

However, the following five bowlers have enjoyed bowling against the Bengaluru-based franchise in the IPL.

1. Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra played 13 matches against RCB in IPL

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra holds the record for the best bowling strike rate (12.8) against Royal Challengers Bangalore to date. The left-arm fast bowler represented five franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pune Warriors and Delhi Capitals - against RCB.

In all, he played 13 games against the Bangalore-based franchise scalping 23 wickets. Nehra had an economy rate of under eight runs per over against RCB, and he achieved his career-best figures of 4/10 against the Royal Challengers in 2015.

2. Sandeep Sharma

Happy Birthday @ABdeVilliers17

You are one of the finest human beings and sports person this world has seen. pic.twitter.com/AXqI6Ehd7m — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) February 17, 2021

Another Indian fast bowler to feature on this list is Sandeep Sharma. The right-arm pacer holds the record for dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli the most number of times (7) in IPL history.

Sharma has played a total of 15 matches against the Bengaluru-based franchise, picking up 23 wickets at a strike rate of 14.5. His best figures against RCB are 3/15, and his economy rate is 7.5.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled two maiden overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and returned with figures of 3/32. The right-arm pacer dismissed Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair in his first IPL game.

Since then, Bumrah has been a part of 16 MI vs. RCB matches, scalping 21 wickets. His best figures are 3/14, while his strike rate is 17.7. Bumrah will look forward to performing well against the Royal Challengers on September 26.

4. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has not allowed easy runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine has the best economy rate (6.75) among bowlers who have played a minimum of ten IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Caribbean spinner has played 14 games against Bengaluru, picking up 16 wickets.

Narine has recorded two four-wicket hauls against the Virat Kohli-led outfit. He will try to register his third four-wicket haul when he plays against RCB on September 20.

5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 2/18 against #RCB.#Dream11IPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/bI0llYqeKs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2020

All-rounder Axar Patel has won five Man of the Match awards in the IPL and three of them have come against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-arm spinner has accounted for 16 wickets in 15 matches against RCB.

His economy rate in those 15 games has been 6.88, while his bowling strike rate has been 18.7. Axar won the Man of the Match award in a match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore last year in the UAE. DC fans will hope for a similar performance from their all-rounder on October 8.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee