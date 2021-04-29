IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in DC vs KKR matches

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight, in the 25th match of IPL 2021.

With four wins from six games, DC are third in the points table. KKR, in contrast, have struggled and have managed only two victories in six outings to occupy the fifth position in the points table.

DC have had two back-to-back close games. After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over, they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a solitary run. Meanwhile, KKR registered a morale-boosting five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing after losing four consecutive matches.

In their head-to-head battle, KKR enjoy a slender 14-12 advantage over DC. Last year, both teams split their two meetings. Ahead of their latest clash tonight, let's take a look at the three most memorable bowling performances in matches between the two teams.

#3 Morne Morkel (DC) 3 for 18 - IPL 2012 (in Kolkata)

Morne Morkel Pic: IPLT20.COM

DC pacer Morne Morkel claimed 3 for 18 in a game against KKR in Kolkata during the competition's 2012 edition. In a match reduced to 12 overs per side, DC elected to field first and restricted KKR to 97 for 9, thanks to Morkel picking up big scalps at the top.

Morkel’s first wicket was that of the legendary Jacques Kallis (4), who was bowled by a brilliant yorker. Kallis tried to flick one to the leg-side but completely missed the ball. On the very next ball, Morkel uprooted Manoj Tiwary’s stumps with another delivery in the blockhole. Tiwary was late in bringing his bat down as the ball crashed into the wicket.

IPL 5: Delhi Daredevils restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 97/9: Morne Morkel (3-18) led a discipline Delhi Dared... http://t.co/qidy02bw — Priyanka Rao (@p3priyanka) April 5, 2012

Morkel’s third wicket was the big one of KKR captain Gautam Gambhir (16), who tried to run one down to third man but only managed to get an inside edge onto his stumps.

Gambhir’s dismissal left KKR in dire straights at 54 for 5. Roelof van der Merwe and Umesh Yadav also claimed two scalps apiece as KKR were bowled out for 97 in 12 overs

DC romped home without much trouble, doing so with five balls to spare. Irfan Pathan remained unbeaten on 42 off 20, while opener Aaron Finch contributed 30 off 27.

#2 Sunil Narine (KKR) 4 for 13 - IPL 2013 (in Kolkata)

Sunil Narine Pic: IPLT20.COM

KKR spinner Sunil Narine ran through the DC batting line-up with figures of 4 for 13 in an IPL 2013 game in Kolkata. Courtesy Narine’s heroics, KKR rolled over DC for a paltry 128.

Narine’s first wicket was of the dangerous David Warner, who was caught at slip for 21 off 19. The delivery from Narine spat off the pitch and took the edge off Warner's bat on its way to first slip. Having inflicted some early damage, Narine returned to clean up the lower order.

Run out off the last ball! DD all out for 128 in 20 ovrs! Sunil Narine finishes with 4/13 in his 4 ovrs #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2013

Irfan Pathan (4) tried to hoick the KKR spinner but only managed to send the ball to long-off. Andre Russell (4) closed his bat too early on a delivery and ended up presenting a simple caught and bowled chance off a leading edge. Narine had his fourth of the innings when a clueless Ashish Nehra (0) slogged one straight into the hands of midwicket.

Apart from Narine, Brett Lee and Rajat Bhatia also chipped in with wickets, picked up two apiece as DC folded up cheaply. There was no pressure on KKR in their modest chase. Although they lost four wickets, KKR eased their way to victory in 18.4 overs, with Gautam Gambhir top-scoring with 41 off 29.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) 5 for 20 - IPL 2020 (in Abu Dhabi)

Varun Chakravarthy Pic: IPLT20.COM

KKR leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy famously claimed 5 for 20 against DC in Abu Dhabi last season. DC were set to chase 195 to win the game but capitulated to 135 for 9 in the wake of Chakravarthy’s excellent spin bowling.

After Pat Cummins sent back the DC openers cheaply, Chakravarthy ended a promising innings by Rishabh Pant on 27. The left-hander tried to swipe the bowler on the on-side but only managed to miscue a wrong’un to deep square leg.

Shimron Hetmyer (10) was also unsuccessful in his attempt to hit out against the KKR spinner. He only managed to give some catching practice to long-on.

DC’s hopes now depended on their captain Shreyas Iyer. But Chakravarthy sent him back to the dugout on 47, the very next ball after Hetmyer’s dismissal. Iyer skied a carrom ball to long-on, unable to get to the pitch of the delivery.

Marcus Stoinis (6) also fell while looking to clear long-off. Axar Patel (9) was cleaned up by a wrong’un as Chakravarthy completed a well-deserved five-for.

Pats Cummins complemented Chakravarthy's efforts with excellent figures of 3 for 17 as KKR dominated DC on the day. Earlier, with the bat, Nitish Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64) shone for KKR, after which Varun Chakravarthy took over.