IPL 2021: "We could have got 10-20 runs more" – RR skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson stated that although the team got to the score they were looking for, they could have aimed for another 10-20 more runs.

Putting up 164 on the board, RR lost to bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai by seven wickets, with nine balls to spare in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Sanju Samson felt the wicket was sticky and SRH bowled well, so he focused on building partnerships. Despite wickets in hand, RR could only get 11 runs off their final two overs.

"I think it [164] was a decent score. The wicket was a bit sticky; they were bowling well. We could have got 10-20 runs more. On a sticky wicket, once you get a start, you need to keep on going.

"The last overs was the difference. I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets. But we got the target which we were aiming for after the time-out," said Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sanju Samson continued his brilliant form with the bat, slamming a 57-ball 82. With 433 runs, he leads the batting charts in IPL 2021 and is the current donner of the Orange Cap.

We (Rajasthan Royals) need to lift our standards: Sanju Samson

With a close win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last week followed by back-to-back defeats, RR now find themselves in sixth place in the points table. Sanju Samson reckons the team needs to lift its standards.

"We definitely need to work on bowling and batting. We need to be at our best every ball and execute well. We needed to lift our standards," added Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson has been carrying the RR batting this season with lone shows. With no Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes and qualifying for the playoffs still a possibility, it’s high time for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone to get going.

RR will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) next in Dubai on Wednesday.

