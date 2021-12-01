5 released players who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2022 Auction

The eight franchises from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have announced their retention lists ahead of the upcoming mega-auction. The retention deadline came with its own surprises.

While some franchises managed to retain their core players, a few opted for an overhaul of sorts. Players who haven't been retained will now head into the auction, which gives them a chance to be acquired by another team for big money.

The two new franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have the opportunity to recruit a maximum of three players each before the mega auction. After the three recruitments are confirmed for both teams, all players will head into the auction.

We take a look at five players who could fetch some big money moves in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega-auction in January.

David Warner is one of the most successful batters in the IPL's recent history. The three-time Orange Cap winner had an apparent rift with the SRH management and was dropped halfway through last season.

The Australian opener successfully led Hyderabad to their most recent IPL title in 2016. There was a cloud of doubt over Warner's form ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup after his latest season with his IPL team. However, the former SRH captain let his bat do the talking, winning the player of the tournament award at the World Cup.

Warner is undoubtedly still one of the best T20 openers in the game. With the experience and character he brings to the table, he would be an ideal player to build a side around.

It wouldn't be an IPL auction with a big name player going for the big bucks, would it? Ben Stokes, one of the best all-format all-rounders in the world right now, is a strong candidate for exactly such a move.

Despite not having played international cricket after taking a mental health break earlier this year, Stokes could be bought for big figures at the IPL mega-auction. After being released by Rajasthan Royals, most franchises will be keeping an eye on the MVP of IPL 2017.

The Englishman was the most expensive player in two back-to-back auctions in 2017 and 2018. It would be no surprise to see him start a bidding war this year as well.

It came as quite a surprise when Delhi Capitals announced they would not be retaining their former skipper, Shreyas Iyer. The 26-year old had been an integral part of the Delhi franchise in recent times and would be a valuable addition to any side.

Reports suggest that Iyer would like to lead a franchise in the upcoming IPL cycle. With his captaincy and batting record, the two new franchises and a few other teams looking for captaincy options will certainly spend a good amount of money on the Mumbai batter. Iyer has been on a high since making a very successful Test debut for India against New Zealand in Kanpur

#2 Hardik Pandya could be the highest player in the IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians have confirmed that they will not be retaining their star Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The Gujarat all-rounder, who rose to stardom through his impressive performances for India, will have franchises lining up for his signature.

Pandya is a rare commodity as an Indian all-rounder. He can chip in with a few overs with the ball and also finish games with the bat at the death. While he has been nowhere near his best in the last couple of seasons, Hardik Pandya is still undeniably a bonafide match-winner, if there was one.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this year's IPL retention event was Mumbai Indians deciding not to retain Ishan Kishan. The youngster represents a modern, fearless approach to batting and can take the game away from any side with his performances at the top of the order.

The wicketkeeper-batter can also be groomed as a long-term franchise captain, as he does for his domestic side, Jharkhand. After all, a wicket-keeper batter from Ranchi is a dream buy for most IPL sides, isn't it?

