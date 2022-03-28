IPL 2022: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs PBKS match 

IPL 2022 saw two come-from-behind wins on Sunday. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets and Punjab Kings (PBKS) went past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a stunning five-wicket triumph.

In the first match, chasing 178, Rishabh Pant and co. looked down and out at 104-6. But all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel emerged as unexpected game-changers with an unbeaten 75-run partnership from just 30 balls.

The high-scoring game created a stir in the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 48-ball 81 to storm past his idol MS Dhoni in the runs chart. He's now placed second. Skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a 32-ball 41 which brought him to No. 9 in the race.

From DC, Lalit's composed innings got him 48 runs and a ticket into the top-five of the Orange Cap race. He now sits at fourth, just two runs behind Dhoni. Axar scored 10 runs less than Lalit but at almost double the strike rate. He and DC opener Prithvi Shaw now have equal runs and are placed 11th and 10th respectively.

In the second game, RCB put up an above-par total of 205-2 in 20 overs. The second innings moved like a see-saw as none of the PBKS batters converted their starts. But with 52 runs needed from the last five overs, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith stepped up with a 200-strike-rate partnership to finish things off.

Kishan had momentarily gained the Orange Cap but Faf du Plessis snatched it from him with a jaw-dropping 57-ball 88 on captaincy debut for RCB. He now leads the chart with seven runs.

His predecessor as RCB captain Virat Kohli played a restrained knock of 41 (29). But it was enough to get him on par with Rohit and a position ahead on the table at No. 8, due to his better strike-rate.

Meanwhile, before Khan and Smith's late flourish, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa jointly top-scored for PBKS with innings of 43. Dhawan and Rajapaksa made their way to No. 6 and 7 respectively.

Coming to the Purple Cap race, DC's Kuldeep Yadav made an emphatic comeback to the IPL in the first match, picking up three wickets for his new team. This helped him jump straight to the top, jointly leading the chart with Chennai Super Kings' DJ Bravo. The left-arm wrist-spinner is ahead on the table due to his superior average.

Giving them company is MI's Basil Thampi. The right-arm pacer was mostly absent last season but given a chance to play for MI, he picked up three wickets for 35 runs. MI's Murugan Ashwin and DC's Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets each to line up behind the three leaders in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2022.

The second match wasn't nearly as kind to the bowlers. Only Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar made it to the top-10. Siraj and Patel contributed two and one wickets respectively to RCB's defense, pitting them at No. 7 and 8. PBKS leg-spinner Chahar got the sole wicket of Anuj Rawat to alight at No.9 in the IPL 2022 chart.

