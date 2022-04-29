IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Kuldeep closes in on Chahal, Shreyas Iyer in top 5 - Updated after Match 41

Delhi Capitals (DC) brushed aside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 with a four-wicket win at the Wankhade Stadium on Thursday.

DC won the toss and put Shreyas Iyer and Co. to bat. Five of Kolkata's eight recognized batters managed single-digit scores and once again felt caught in two minds. Kuldeep Yadav took another four-wicket haul against his former employers. Nitish Rana fought back with a half-century as he and Shreyas helped Kolkata post a sub-par total of 146-9.

In reply, David Warner, as he usually does against KKR, top-scored with a 26-ball 42. DC looked like running away with the game on multiple occasions but KKR continued picking up regular wickets. The situation got tricky when Delhi were at 113-6 after 15 overs, but Rowman Powell and Shardul Thakur finished things off in the last over.

IPL 2022 updated points table

The much-needed two points gave DC a one-place boost in the points table. They have four wins from eight games and are placed No. 6 with IPL 2022's best net run rate of 0.695. They are still far from getting a direct qualification to the playoffs, but the momentum gained from the win will come in handy.

Meanwhile, KKR lost their fifth match in a row and stayed put at No. 8 in the points table, joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the list of former champions struggling for form this season. Their net run rate also got into negative territory for the first time in IPL 2022 and is now at -0.006.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shreyas Iyer jumps to fifth spot in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's 42 (37) left much to be desired from Kolkata's perspective. But it lifted his tally to 290 runs from nine matches, pushing him from No. 9 in the Orange Cap table to No. 5. He's just 12 runs behind fourth-placed Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings (PBKS).

From DC, Warner made a rousing entry into the top 10. His consistent form made him the only batter in the top 10 to play just six matches. The southpaw's tally of 261 placed him at No. 9 in the table, pushing his opening partner Prithvi Shaw, who got a golden duck against KKR, to No. 10.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav makes massive gains in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap table.

Kuldeep's four-wicket haul helped him leap six bowlers to bag the No. 2 spot in the table. After eight matches, the left-arm wrist spinner has now has a whopping 17 wickets to his name, just one behind his once spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav returned to form after a long time. His three wickets got him to jump from No. 8 to No. 5.

Edited by Samya Majumdar