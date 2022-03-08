IPL 2022: Top 10 most expensive players

There is a lot of excitement around IPL auctions and this season was no different. Ahead of the new season, we saw a mega auction which left every team with a fresh set of players.

The beauty of any IPL auction is that it has given cricket a number of beautiful stories. Several unknown players have bagged million-dollar contracts. The last 14 auctions of the IPL have given us quite a few memorable moments.

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive pick at this IPL mega auction as he was picked up by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 15.25 crore.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 most expensive picks in the history of the IPL:

10.) Deepak Chahar: Rs. 14 crore (Chennai Super Kings) – 2022

Chennai Super Kings did not budge and broke the bank to buy back Deepak Chahar for a whopping ₹14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Chahar has become a proven match-winner for CSK over the last four years and has played a critical role in their 2018 and 2021 championship wins.

9.) Jhye Richardson: Rs. 14 crore (Punjab Kings) - 2021

Punjab Kings went all out for Australian fast-bowler Jhye Richardson and bought him for a massive Rs. 14 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction.

8.) Glenn Maxwell: Rs.14.25 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2021

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was snapped up Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

7.) Ben Stokes: Rs 14.5 crore (Rising Pune Supergiant) - 2017

Ben Stokes was the talk of the town back in 2017 when he was picked by the now-defunt Rising Pune Supergiant for a massive Rs. 14.5 crore.

6.) Gautam Gambhir: Rs.14.9 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2011

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped up Gautam Gambhir for Rs. 14.9 crore in 2011 and named him the captain of the side. Gambhir went on to lead KKR to two IPL titles.

5.) Kyle Jamieson: Rs. 15 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2021

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who had registered himself at a base price of Rs. 75 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction, was bought for Rs. 15 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

4.) Ishan Kishan: Rs. 15.25 crore (Mumbai Indians) - 2022

Ishan Kishan was bought back by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15.24 crore in the mega auction held last month. In the process, he became the second-most expensive Indian player after Yuvraj Singh.

3.) Pat Cummins: Rs. 15.5 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2019

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 15.5 crore in IPL 2019 auction and at the time, became the most expensive foreign buy ever at an IPL players' auction.

2.) Yuvraj Singh: Rs. 16 crore (Delhi Daredevils) - 2015

Former Indian all-rounder was picked up by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for a massive Rs. 16 crore back in the 2015 IPL auction. At the time, he was the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

1.) Chris Morris: Rs 16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals) - 2021

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris holds the record for being the most expensive buy in IPL Auction history. He was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for a jaw-dropping Rs 16.25 crore in 2021.

