IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match

Rajasthan Royals strengthened their grip over the top position in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Gujarat Titans. The Royals avenged their previous three losses in 2022 against the Titans by defeating them on their home soil last night in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Gujarat Titans started slow in the powerplay overs, but a 30-ball 46 from David Miller turned the momentum in their favor. GT finished with 177/7 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. He picked up two wickets while conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Chasing 178 for the win, the Rajasthan Royals also got off to a slow start. The Jaipur-based franchise managed only 26 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first six overs. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya troubled the Royals a lot with the new ball.

It looked like GT would wrap up an easy win, but sublime half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer helped RR inch closer to the target. In the end, cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin helped RR win the game by three wickets in the final over.

Rajasthan Royals become the 1st team to touch 8 points in IPL 2023 points table

Rajasthan Royals recorded their fourth win of IPL 2023. The Jaipur-based franchise now have eight points after five matches. Their net run rate is +1.354. Gujarat Titans continue to hold third position in the IPL 2023 points table despite the loss against the Royals.

GT now have three wins from five matches, with their net run rate being +0.192. Here's a look at the updated standings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place tonight. The winner of that match will move into the Top 5.

