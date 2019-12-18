IPL Auction 2020: 5 overseas all-rounders who could start a bidding war among franchises

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Dec 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE

James Neesham

The auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to be held in Kolkata tomorrow. As many as 332 players, short-listed from a total of 971, will go under the hammer, hoping to land one of the 73 slots available. Of the 332 cricketers, 186 are Indian players while the other 146 foreign players also feature three players from associate nations.

If one looks at the remaining purse with the franchises, Kings XI Punjab the biggest amount left, with ₹42.70 crores while Mumbai Indians have the least, with ₹13.05 crore. Further, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the most slots available with 12 (6 overseas) while Chennai Super Kings have the least slots to fill with 5 (2 overseas).

Like every year, this time too all-rounders are likely to be in demand at the auction. Every franchise would like at least a couple of players with versatile skills, who can turn games around with either the bat, ball, or in the field. So, here’s a look at five all-rounders most franchises might target at the auctions.

#5 Sam Curran (Base price: ₹1 crore)

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket with Kings XI Punjab teammates

Talented England all-rounder Sam Curran was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore at the last IPL auction. However, he was released by the franchise after he managed 95 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 172.72 and 10 wickets with the ball.

Curran, though, is likely to be in demand again. He has the ability to make things happen, with both bat and ball. This was evident in the Test series against India last year when his T20-style fifties and crucial wickets brought about a few key wins.

In the recently-concluded T20Is against New Zealand, he did chip in with a few important wickets. Curran has an impressive record in T20Is. In 69 games, he has 838 runs at a strike rate of 130.93 and 63 wickets at a strike rate of 21. He should get a reasonably high bid again.

1 / 3 NEXT