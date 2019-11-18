IPL Auction 2020: 5 released players who might go unsold

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 20:42 IST SHARE

Uthappa could be one of the major names missing the IPL next year

Nearly a month before the IPL auction, all the franchises have announced the list of retained players for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. This is the pre-season phase of the league where all the teams ponder over various permutations and combinations to consider the players which are either to be released or retained.

Mostly, a player who is either out of form or has failed to prove his utility in the team generally faces the axe. Even this year, a host of household names, mostly overseas players, were released ahead of the auction.

With a mini-auction lined up in Kolkata next month, a lot of these players might either rejoin their own franchise at a lower auction price or will shift their bases to a new team.

While there's even a possibility that some of the players might go unsold considering their declining prowess in the T20 format. Here's a look at 5 such players who might go unsold in the IPL auction 2020:

#5 Mohit Sharma

Mohit's injuries have halted his career on most occasion

The Haryana-born medium pacer, Mohit Sharma was a part of the CSK camp for IPL 2019 after he was released by Kings XI Punjab post a mediocre outing in 2018. Mohit was CSK's most expensive buy in the last auction but failed to make any difference to the franchise with his performances with the ball.

His injury concerns haven't helped his cause either, as he was released by Chennai ahead of this year's auction. After playing for CSK and KXIP in the past seven years at the IPL, the speedster will once again return to the auction table in 2020.

However, it is highly likely that he might not interest any of the franchises and go unsold in the auction. Sharma has missed the entire domestic season for Haryana this year as his last appearance at any recognised level of cricket came for Chennai against Mumbai Indians in April this year.

His injury-stricken career has often sidelined him at major junctures in his cricketing journey. And might yet again become one of the reasons for him missing out on a contract in IPL 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT