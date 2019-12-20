IPL Auction 2020: Money spent by each franchise and final squads for all teams

62 players were sold for a sum of 140.3 crores at the IPL Auction 2020. (Credits: iplt20.com)

Frantic yet incredibly gripping bidding wars, young uncapped Indians being purchased for a king’s ransom, and some shockingly expensive purchases going through for players who might not be worth the amount franchises ended up paying for them – the IPL Auction 2020 lived up to its billing of being a superbly entertaining and engrossing watch.

As it turned out, two Australian stars ruled the roost and ended up becoming the most expensive buys of the auction. Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player and the second most expensive player to ever be sold at the auction after Kolkata Knight Riders’ late ambush ensured that they got their man for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores.

Glenn Maxwell was the subject of another equally exciting bidding war, as Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals went all guns blazing in the pursuit to land the all-action Aussie all-rounder. The Punjab franchise were able to land Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crores.

Chris Morris was another player who breached the Rs 10-crore mark when the Royal Challengers Bangalore won a three-way race and were able to land their man for 10 crores.

The other standout buys for the day were Sheldon Cottrell moving to the Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crores, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was the subject of an intense bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, moving to the defending champions for an astronomical Rs 8 crores, and West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer moving to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.75 crores.

In this piece, we give you a detailed breakdown of how much money each franchise spent and what their final squad looks like heading into the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Purse: 13.05 crores

Spent: 11.10 crores

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Players purchased: Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crores), Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crores), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakhs), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakhs), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakhs), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakhs).

Players traded in: Sherfane Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult.

Squad strength: 24 (16 Indians, 8 Overseas)

Purse: 14.60 crores

Spent: 14.45 crores

Players retained: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.

Players purchased: Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.75 Crores), Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 Crores), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 Crores), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 Lakhs)

Squad strength: 24 (16 Indians, 8 Overseas)

