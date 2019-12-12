IPL Auction 2020: One all-rounder who each team must look to sign

Who will sign Glenn Maxwell?

With just over a week to go for the IPL Auction, there has been a lot of debate as to who the teams should target in the auction. Various experts have shared their views on the situations in the different teams.

All-rounders have always earned a lot of attention from the franchises during the auction. Teams have often broken the bank to sign quality all-rounders because they're an essential part of any good team in T20 cricket. Likewise, even this season, the same can be expected from the franchises as many promising all-rounders have given their names for the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at one all-rounder who each team must look to sign.

Chennai Super Kings- Chris Morris

Chris Morris was released by DC.

Chennai Super Kings released just six players ahead of the auction and has a purse of ₹14.6 Crore ahead of the auction. They retained most of their players from last season but it seems they aren't on course to repeat their heroics from IPL 12. They have a few key areas to be addressed and go all-out during the auction.

The most important of them all will be to sign a quality bowling all-rounder to bolster their pace attack and middle-order due to DJ Bravo's drop in form, and someone like Chris Morris should be on their minds. The Proteas all-rounder was released for auction by the Delhi Capitals and has listed himself a base price of ₹1.5 Crore.

With 13 wickets from nine games last season, Morris did nothing wrong to get released. He began his IPL career with CSK and picked up 69 wickets in 61 games at an economy of 7.98, which is pretty good for a death bowler. He is also a fierce striker of the ball and has played many memorable cameos with the bat including a 32-ball 82 in 2016.

CSK lacks someone who can start hitting right from ball one and Morris can solve this problem. He's adept at handling death bowling duties and can add 20-30 runs to the team's total when he comes out to bat.

While the bidding for Morris sure to be high, CSK don't need to fill too many slots and can afford to spend their cash on the South African all-rounder.

