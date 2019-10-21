IPL Auction 2020: One expensive player that each team should consider releasing

Carlos Brathwaite (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

It's that time of the year again, when talks about new players, coaches and the auction fill the cricketing fraternity. All the IPL franchises are preparing vigorously in the off-season to build a strong team, and with the auction on the horizon, they have already started scouting their targets and identifying the players to release or retain.

The IPL Auction 2020 is set to be held on 19 December in Kolkata, and all the teams will look to acquire some new players for their squad. Last season's auction saw some quality buys as well as some bad ones. The teams would've had a lot of time to reflect on the performances of the players, and choose whom to back for the upcoming season.

There were certain expensive players bought at the auction who didn't perform well, and the teams would consider releasing them. On that note, let's take a look at one expensive player that each team would do well to release.

Chennai Super Kings - Mohit Sharma (₹5 crore)

Mohit Sharma (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

One of CSK's two buys at the auction, Mohit Sharma was a huge bust for the three-time champions. The Haryana pacer was poor in the only opportunity he got, picking up just 1 wicket at an economy rate of 9. To add to his woes, he was poor in the field and dropped a sitter at mid-on, indicating that his time in the limelight is coming to an end.

Mohit didn't feature in any game after that for CSK, and it seems like the 31-year-old's IPL career has come to a halt. With nothing to show by Mohit in terms of performances, CSK should release him and look to buy some local talent from the TNPL.

They could even use the amount that they get after releasing him to sign a quality overseas pacer like Sheldon Cottrell.

