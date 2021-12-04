3 budget buys of IPL 2021 who might get big bids at the IPL Auction 2022

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises recently confirmed the names of players they have decided to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 27 players have been retained by the franchises. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained four players each, which is the maximum limit.

Among other franchises, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to retain three players. Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, retained only two players.

The window for Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the two new IPL franchises, to choose a maximum of three players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction opened on December 1. The deadline for the two new franchises to confirm their choices is December 25.

IPL Auction 2022: Will these players get bigger bids?

The IPL 2021 auction saw a number of players being purchased at economical rates. A few of them could get significantly bigger pay packages at the IPL 2022 mega auction. We profile three such cricketers.

#3 Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh)

Kerala’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen

Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2021 Auction. He did not get to feature in a single match and was released by the franchise. There might be better luck in store for Azharuddeen at the upcoming IPL Auction.

The 27-year-old is considered one of the most aggressive hitters of the cricket ball on the domestic circuit. Azharuddeen was picked by RCB for IPL 2021 after he blasted 137 runs off only 54 balls (nine fours, 11 sixes) against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Although Azharuddeen did not have a great run in the recently concluded edition of the tournament, he did score a 60 to guide Kerala into the quarter-finals. Since making his T20 debut in 2016, Azharuddeen has scored nearly 600 runs in 31 games at a strike rate of over 130.

He is a wicketkeeper as well. Instead of investing heavily in a foreign keeper-batter, franchises could place their faith in the Kerala cricketer.

#2 KS Bharat - (₹20 lakh)

KS Bharat celebrates after smashing the famous six against DC. Pic: IPLT20.COM

KS Bharat has already secured his place in IPL folklore. Representing RCB, he hit a famous last-ball six off Avesh Khan in an IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.

Going beyond that six, Bharat played a fantastic knock to lift Bangalore to a famous win. Chasing 165, RCB were in trouble at 55 for 3. Glenn Maxwell batted well for his half-century, but the Aussie looked exhausted out in the middle. Bharat took it upon himself to do the big-hitting and lift the team over the line.

Bharat wasn’t consistent in IPL 2021, but gave enough indication of his capability. In eight games, he scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 122.43. The 28-year-old Andhra cricketer carried his form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, smashing 70 off 49 against Jammu & Kashmir and 48 off 47 versus Jharkhand.

A versatile batter, Bharat can be used as a floater in the line-up. He has a strike rate of under 110 in T20 cricket but from the evidence of his knock against DC in IPL 2021, that is definitely going to improve. Also, he is a handy keeper, who came in and did an impressive job while substituting for Wriddhiman Saha in the Kanpur Tes against New Zealand.

#1 Liam Livingstone - (₹75 lakh)

Liam Livingstone attempts a fancy stroke. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Dashing England batter Liam Livingstone did not have a memorable run in IPL 2021. He went into the UAE leg of the tournament on the back of some brilliant performances for England and in domestic T20 cricket. However, he could only score 42 runs in five IPL 2021 games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at a strike rate of 102.43. Livingstone had pulled out of the first half of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue.

IPL apart, the 28-year-old has been in fantastic form as a batter over the last few months. He clobbered 103 off 43 balls in a T20I against Pakistan in Nottingham in July this year. Livingstone was also the leading run-getter in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. He hammered 348 runs in nine matches for Birmingham Phoenix at an exceptional strike rate of 178.46. It goes without saying that Livingstone is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball.

There is more to Livingstone than just his monstrous hitting skills though. He is a smart operator with the ball as well. As seen during the T20 World Cup 2021, he is a more than handy spinner. In fact, Livingstone can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin with good control.

He kept England in the hunt in the semi-final against New Zealand with an impressive spell of 2 for 22 before the Kiwis snatched the match away. IPL franchises are unlikely to ignore Livingstone’s versatile talents as he could prove to be an X-factor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar