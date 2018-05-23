Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: Top performer from each team after the league stage

    These eight players have been exceptional for their respective teams during the league stage of this season.

    Prasad Mandati
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 14:08 IST
    803

    After 56 hard fought games, the Indian Premier League has now entered the playoffs stage. In the battle of top two(Qualifier-1), it was Chennai Super Kings who made an inspirational comeback from the jaws of defeat and plunge themselves into their 7th Indian T20 League final last night. The winner of Qualifier-1, CSK are just a step away now from laying their hands on the coveted trophy while SRH will have a second opportunity when they meet one of Kolkata Knight Riders or Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier-2 on May 25.

    This season has seen many breathtaking matches with thrilling finishes. When it comes to the individual brilliance, the level has been quite high as not only some bigwigs performed to their reputation but some new faces also have made quite an impact with their exceptional cricketing skills.

    Let's take a look at one such player from each team who has performed exceptionally well this season.

    #8 Delhi Daredevils - Rishabh Pant

    Rishabh Pant
    Rishabh Pant

    The 20-year-old has taken the cricketing world by storm with his incredible batting skills this season. The youngster has been among the runs in almost every game. The Delhi lad has scored a mammoth 684 runs in fourteen innings with the help of five fifties and a century at an average of 52.62 and strike-rate of 173.63.

    The innings he played recently against the Sunrisers Hyderabad wherein he scored a 63-ball-128 facing the best bowling line-up of the season is a testimony to his growing stature as a player.

    The southpaw has scored 26.6% of the total runs Delhi scored this season. That speaks volumes of the dependency Delhi Daredevils has on Rishabh Pant.


    Page 1 of 8
