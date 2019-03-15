×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Islamabad knocks out hosts Karachi from PSL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
68   //    15 Mar 2019, 00:02 IST
AP Image

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Defending champions Islamabad United knocked out hosts Karachi Kings from the Pakistan Super League with a four-wicket victory in eliminator 1 on Thursday.

England opener Alex Hales, who flew in especially for the playoffs in Pakistan, top scored with 41 as Islamabad reached 164-6 in 19.2 overs.

Karachi couldn't cash in on New Zealand opener Colin Munro's brisk start of 32 off 11 balls and was earlier restricted to 161-9.

The 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad will now take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator 2 on Friday. The winner will meet Quetta Gladiators in Sunday's final.

Karachi's batsmen disappointed its home supporters at the packed 32,000-capacity National Stadium after its captain Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to field.

Munro's brisk knock, loudly cheered by home team fans, had laid a solid platform for Karachi to post a big total as it reached 100-1 by the half way mark.

But the wickets of Munro and top-ranked Twenty20 batsman Babar Azam, who made 42, disintegrated Karachi's innings as it lost eight wickets for only 61 runs in the latter half of the innings.

Young fast bowler Mohammad Musa (3-42) picked up the vital wickets of Munro and dangerous Colin Ingram (23) and Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan (1-26) bowled a tidy four-over spell.

Karachi's left-arm spinner Umer Khan (2-16) pulled back Islamabad run-chase when he dismissed South African Cameron Delport (38) and Chadwick Walton (0) in his second over.

Advertisement

And when Hales departed, giving Azam his fourth catch of the innings at long off, Islamabad still required 48 runs off 26 balls.

But Azam missed a crucial catch of Asif Ali in the penultimate over as the right-hander scored an unbeaten 24 off just 10 deliveries that cruised the defending champions to victory with four balls to spare.

Topics you might be interested in:
Karachi cricket fans treated to Delport ton in PSL
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, PDF Download of PSL Season 4 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: 5 Foreigner Debutants to Watch Out for
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: 5 overseas batsmen to look out for
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019 - Karachi Kings Team Preview
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: Telecast details - where to watch
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: Squads & Teams, Complete list of Players
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: Interesting Numbers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us