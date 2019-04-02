Kings XI hero Curran unaware of hat-trick

England all-rounder Sam Curran

Match-winner Sam Curran said he did not even realise he had claimed a hat-trick in a sensational finale to Kings XI Punjab's 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Playing only his second Indian Premier League match, England all-rounder Curran claimed wickets with each of his last three balls and finished with 4-11 from 2.2 overs as the Kings XI pulled off a remarkable heist in Chandigarh.

The Capitals were cruising at 144-3 in the 17th over as they pursued a target of 167, but they then lost seven wickets for eight runs in 17 legal deliveries, with Curran and Mohammed Shami (2-27) doing the bulk of the damage.

After dismissing Harshal Patel with the final ball of the 18th over and then Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane at the start of the 20th, Curran said: "Someone just told me that I got a hat-trick; I didn't really know towards the end.

"The crowd actually got so loud, I couldn't hear myself think or anything like that.

"The boys were all out there helping me and Ash [Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin] just told me to do what I do and just try and focus on me and the batsman and nothing else. I nailed a few yorkers and we won.

"Shami bowled two amazing overs at the end there, which helped as well."

Sam Curran is adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant hat-trick and bowling figures of 4/11

Curran had earlier made a brief impact with the bat, thumping 20 from 10 balls in the unfamiliar role of opener with Chris Gayle out injured.

"I have opened in school cricket, but I think that was the first time in professional cricket that I've opened the batting," said Curran. "I've been working on my batting a lot over the last few months.

"I really enjoyed it and I'm sure Chris will be straight back in the side, but it's a great squad that we've got and hopefully we can keep winning games."