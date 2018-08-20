Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kohli 102 not out, India stretches lead over England

Associated Press
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his second century of the series as India stretched its lead over England, reaching tea on 270-3 on the third day of the third test.

The India captain, who fell three runs short of his hundred in the first innings, was unbeaten on 93 at the end of the second session and reached his century shortly after play resumed. Ajinkya Rahane was at the other end on 17 not out.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the only batsman to depart, caught by Alastair Cook at first slip off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, as India made serene progress after resuming on its overnight score of 124-2.

The Indians were on course to set England a formidable target at Trent Bridge as they seek a victory to keep alive their ambitions of winning the five-match series.

England leads 2-0 after wins at Edgbaston and Lord's. Kohli hit 149 in the first innings of the first test at Edgbaston.

England's dwindling chances of avoiding defeat in Nottingham were further hit when wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow broke a bone in the middle finger of his left hand attempting to take a catch.

Bairstow didn't return to the field — Jos Buttler took over wicketkeeping duties — and England didn't give an indication of whether Bairstow will be asked to bat in the team's second innings.

Associated Press
