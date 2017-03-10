Morgan delighted as Holder laments sloppy Windies

England convincingly wrapped up a series whitewash against West Indies, leaving the two captains with understandably contrasting outlooks.

England captain Eoin Morgan (left) and West Indies counterpart Jason Holder

The captains' post-match comments were as starkly contrasted as the fortunes of their respective sides after England thrashed West Indies to secure a one-day international series whitewash.

While England skipper Eoin Morgan delighted in a 186-run triumph in Bridgetown that wrapped up a 3-0 triumph, opposite number Jason Holder was left to lament a woeful display with bat and ball.

England, led by centurions Alex Hales and Joe Root, posted 328 all out and tore through the hosts' batting line-up to send them packing for just 142.

"I'm extremely satisfied. Over the course of the series we have displayed different skills," said Morgan. "Root and Hales put on an outstanding partnership and our bowling performance was outstanding.

"It's a great position to be in. We had guys coming into the side who maybe didn't expect to play and made big contributions, match-winning ones.

"It was an outstanding effort from Alex Hales. A bit of time off has done him the world of good."

Holder, meanwhile, conceded his frustration before at least trying to shed some positive light on a forgettable series for his side.

He said: "Our performance wasn't up to scratch, we gifted a lot of free runs - although the bowlers were decent - and then we didn't put up a good fight with the bat at all.

"I'm frustrated, I thought we were moving in the right direction. We've got to be lot sharper in the field and take our chances, we didn't do that throughout the series.

"This group of players is what we have, I'm comfortable with what we have, we have a lot of talented players in the squad but it's about making the most of it."