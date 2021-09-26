IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs MI match (updated)

After 39 games in IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer. The left-handed batter has 430 runs to his name in ten matches. The likes of KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are behind Dhawan on the leaderboard.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is in the Top 10 now after scoring back-to-back half-centuries against the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Kohli played a match-winning knock of 51 runs against MI in Dubai earlier tonight.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma holds the eighth rank, with 326 runs in nine innings. Sharma amassed 43 runs in the encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harshal Patel became the first bowler to take 20 wickets in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League season as he dismissed MI's Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries. On his final ball of the night, Harshal rattled Adam Milne's stumps and took his overall wicket tally to 23.

Jasprit Bumrah seems to be a contender for the IPL 2021 Purple Cap now, having picked up three wickets in the match against RCB. Bumrah has entered the top three of the leaderboard now.

Sanju Samson and Rashid Khan will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

IPL 2021's action will remain in Dubai tomorrow as well, with the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH's chances of qualifying for the playoffs are negligible, while RR can improve their chances by winning the match.

Rashid Khan and Sanju Samson, two players present in the top 10 of the Purple Cap and Orange Cap leaderboards respectively, will be in action during this game.

Edited by Sai Krishna