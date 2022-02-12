"Indian batters are going to absolutely enjoy" - Aakash Chopra names players who will strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Indian batters will strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction. He named a few such players who will be laughing their way to the bank.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. While most frontline Indian batters have been retained by their respective franchises, the remaining few will be in huge demand at the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will fight it out to be the most expensive player at the auction. He elaborated:

"Indian batters are going to absolutely enjoy because they are a rare commodity. There is no doubt that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer will be the two most expensive players at this auction, including both Indian and overseas players. They are nearly 28-30 crores players."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also named a few other Indian batters who will draw a lot of attention at the auction. Aakash Chopra observed:

"But the story will not end there. After that, Devdutt Padikkal will get 7-8 crores, Shikhar Dhawan will get a lot of money, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi. If you are an Indian and you are part of this list, you are going to break the bank. The demand is very high but the supply is not that much."

The likes of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and probably the Punjab Kings are likely to go after Shreyas Iyer because of his captaincy credentials. While Ishan Kishan might not be a captaincy candidate at the moment, he brings multiple skills to the table.

"Overseas openers are going to be absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra

David Warner could also be considered as a captaincy option [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes overseas openers like David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis will be in huge demand. He said:

"Overseas openers are going to be absolutely outstanding. Some of them will come in the first set itself - David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis. There will be a lot of fights here itself. All three of them will be expensive."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash



ps: Is anyone making note of these? Quinton De Kock to get more than David Warner. Jason Holder to cross a million dollar price tag. 🤩🥳 #IPLMegaAuction ps: Is anyone making note of these? Quinton De Kock to get more than David Warner. Jason Holder to cross a million dollar price tag. 🤩🥳 #IPLMegaAuction ps: Is anyone making note of these? 😝

The 44-year-old also named a few other overseas openers who might receive a bounty. Aakash Chopra stated:

"After that, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will come. You can also keep Liam Livingstone in that list, you can keep Evin Lewis there, Aiden Markram also opens. Barring maybe Aaron Finch, the big-name overseas openers are going to be very expensive."

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that all teams barring the Rajasthan Royals need at least one opener.

