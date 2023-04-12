IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians moved up to the eighth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 11. The Mumbai-based franchise opened their account in the standings with a last-ball win against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The Delhi Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 98/5 in the 13th over. Captain David Warner held one end but failed to score runs quickly.

Axar Patel then came out to bat at number seven and turned the game in DC's favor. Patel smacked a quickfire half-century, helping DC cross the 150-run mark. Despite suffering a collapse in the final two overs, DC ended with 172 runs on the board.

Chasing 173 to record their first win of IPL 2023, the Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start. Captain Rohit Sharma added 71 runs for the first wicket with Ishan Kishan in just 7.3 overs. Sharma scored his first half-century of the season. After Kishan's dismissal, Tilak Varma supported Sharma with a 29-ball 41.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismal form continued with another golden duck, but the duo of Cameron Green and Tim David guided MI home in the final over.

Mumbai Indians push Sunrisers Hyderabad down to 9th spot in IPL 2023 points table

Mumbai Indians have climbed from ninth to eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table, courtesy of their win against the Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai-based franchise now have two points from three matches, with their net run rate being -0.879.

Delhi continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with zero points after four games. Here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 will head to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday night, where the Chennai Super Kings will clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The winner of the game could become the new number one team in the IPL 2023 points table.

