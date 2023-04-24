IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match

Chennai Super Kings have attained the number one position in the IPL 2023 points table after a 49-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK became the first team to touch the double digits in the standings this year.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss at Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in his team's favor at all as the Super Kings posted a mammoth 235-run total on the board. Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube recorded a half-century each for the Super Kings.

Suyash Sharma was the most impressive bowler for the home side. He returned with figures of 1/29 in his four overs, picking up the crucial wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chasing 236, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a disappointing start. Narayan Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine were back in the hut early. Half-centuries from Rinku Singh and Jason Roy ensured KKR avoided an embarrassing defeat.

Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for CSK. Their brilliant bowling helped the visitors restrict KKR to 186/8 in 20 overs.

Chennai Super Kings climb 2 spots in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their 49-run victory, the Chennai Super Kings have jumped ahead of the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 points table. CSK now have 10 points from five matches, with their net run rate being +0.662.

Kolkata Knight Riders continue to hold the eighth position with five losses from seven matches. Here are the updated standings:

The bottom two teams of IPL 2023 points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will clash tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. If SRH win, they can move up to the seventh spot, while DC can jump to eighth position with a big win over Hyderabad.

Poll : 0 votes