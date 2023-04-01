IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the new number-one team in the IPL 2023 points table after a big win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 1. The Lucknow-based franchise have two points in their account after one match, with a net run rate of +2.500.

Overseas players Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood starred in LSG's win in their first-ever home match of the Indian Premier League. Playing in Lucknow, Mayers smashed a 38-ball 73 and Wood bagged a five-wicket haul to help LSG secure a 50-run victory against DC.

The Delhi Capitals failed to perform well in the absence of senior pacer Anrich Nortje. The bowlers leaked 193 runs on a wicket, where the average first innings score was 160. DC batters failed to tackle Mark Wood's express pace as well, finishing with only 143/9 on the board in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants jump ahead of Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of Lucknow's big victory against the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have slipped to second and third positions, respectively.

The Delhi Capitals are placed sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with a disappointing net run rate of -2.500.

While these are still early days in IPL 2023, DC will have to try and ensure that they do not suffer big defeats as the net run rate can prove to be a crucial factor in the latter half of the competition.

On that note, here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table:

Four other teams in IPL 2023, namely Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sun-Riser Hyderabad (SRH), will be in action on Sunday, April 2.

RR will battle SRH in the afternoon, while RCB will lock horns with MI in the evening game. It will be interesting to see which two teams open their accounts in the standings.

Poll : 0 votes