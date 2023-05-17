IPL 2023 points table: Updated standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Lucknow Super Giants have attained the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 16. LSG now have 15 points in their account, the same as the second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. A splendid batting performance from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (89* off 47) helped the home side post 177/3 on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 178 for a win, the Mumbai Indians got off to a great start, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scoring 90 runs for the first wicket in 9.4 overs. It looked like MI would complete the run-chase with a few balls in hand. However, LSG made a comeback in the final 10 overs and denied MI a win.

Former Mumbai Indians player Mohsin Khan emerged as the hero for the Lucknow Super Giants. The left-arm pacer, who recently returned from a lengthy injury break, kept his nerve and defended 11 runs off the last over against Tim David and Cameron Green to help LSG win by five runs.

Mumbai Indians drop to fourth position in IPL 2023 points table

Mumbai Indians have dropped to the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after the defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants. Since the losing margin was not that big, MI's net run rate has only dipped from -0.117 to -0.128. Still, their net run rate is the worst among the Top 6 teams.

Here is the updated IPL 2023 Points table after LSG's win over MI:

Mumbai Indians are in a do-or-die situation now. They will likely be eliminated if they lose their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, LSG will secure a place in the Top 4 if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league game.

