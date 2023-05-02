IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved up to fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after a close win against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1. The Bangalore-based franchise now have 10 points in their account after nine matches.

Faf du Plessis led the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front, scoring 44 runs off 40 balls at the top of the order. Opting to bat first, du Plessis had a 62-run opening stand with Virat Kohli. The other RCB batters could not score big, but their efforts helped the team finish with 126 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 127 to snap their losing streak in home matches, the Lucknow Super Giants lost all their wickets for 108 runs. Not a single LSG batter could touch the 30-run mark as they lost the game by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants drop to third position in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of last night's result, the Rajasthan Royals have moved up from third to second position in the IPL 2023 points table. The Lucknow Super Giants dropped to the third spot as their net run rate dipped from +0.841 to +0.639.

Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped ahead of the Punjab Kings in the standings. Both RCB and PBKS have 10 points in their account, but the Bangalore-based franchise have a superior net run rate. Here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 will head to Ahmedabad tonight (May 2) for a match between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals. It is a battle between the first-placed team and the 10th-placed team in the points table. GT will start as the favorites to win this match because of their form and home advantage.

If the Titans record another win on home soil, they will almost seal their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes