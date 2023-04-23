IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match

Punjab Kings have climbed to fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after their win against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep Singh's magnificent four-wicket haul helped the Kings record their fourth win of the competition.

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. Punjab Kings lost four wickets before touching the 100-run mark, but a brilliant 92-run fifth-wicket stand between Sam Curran (55) and Harpreet Bhatia (41) turned the momentum in PBKS' favor.

In the end, a seven-ball 25 from wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma guided the Punjab Kings to 214/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 215 for a victory, the Mumbai Indians lost Ishan Kishan's wicket in the powerplay itself.

Half-centuries from Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav kept MI alive in the run-chase. However, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis' fantastic performance in the death overs denied MI a victory. Arshdeep returned with figures of 4/29, while Ellis took the crucial wicket of Green.

Mumbai Indians slip to 7th position in the IPL 2023 points table

Punjab Kings have jumped from the seventh to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after the win against the Mumbai Indians. The Kings now have eight points from four matches, with their net run rate being - 0.162.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have dropped to sixth and seventh positions respectively because of Kings' rise. Here's a look at the updated standings:

RCB are sixth right now, but they could even become the number one team in the points table today if they record a mammoth win against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. RCB will take on RR in the afternoon match, followed by a clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in evening.

