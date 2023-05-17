IPL 2023 points table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

Delhi Capitals have moved to ninth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after a win against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, DC beat PBKS by 15 runs in a thriller.

Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw were the architects of DC's win against PBKS. Shaw returned to form with a half-century, while Rossouw smacked an unbeaten 37-ball 82* to help Delhi score 213-2.

Chasing a stiff target, PBKS lost Shikhar Dhawan for a duck. Prabhsimran Singh rebuilt the innings with Atharva Taide by adding 50 runs for the second wicket. Taide completed his half-ton before Liam Livingstone launched an all-out assault on the DC bowlers.

Livingstone amassed 94 off 48, but his efforts eventually went in vain as Delhi Capitals restricted the Kings to 198-8.

Punjab Kings unlikely to finish in top 4 of IPL 2023 points table

Punjab Kings' chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs have reduced significantly after their narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The Mohali-based franchise continue to hold the eighth position in the standings. They have earned 12 points from 13 games, and their last league game will take place against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Even if PBKS record a big win against RR in Dharamsala, they will be reliant on other results for their qualification for the playoffs. Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped to tenth position because of Delhi Capitals' win against Punjab Kings. SRH will be in action on Thursday evening, hosting fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

RCB will be keen to move up the IPL 2023 points table by beating SRH and bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs of this season's competition.

Poll : 0 votes