IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) dropped to seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 3. Playing at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, PBKS scored 214/3 in their 20 overs, riding on Liam Livingstone's magnificent half-century.

However, the Punjab bowlers could not defend their 215-run target. Mumbai batters continued their excellent form and chased down a target of more than 210 runs for the second consecutive match. In their previous game, MI successfully chased a 213-run target against the Rajasthan Royals.

Courtesy of their back-to-back wins, MI have now moved up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table. They now have 10 points in their account after nine matches.

Punjab Kings are now in the bottom 4 of the IPL 2023 points table

Punjab Kings are now in the bottom 4 of the IPL standings [Image: IPL]

Punjab Kings have dropped into the bottom four of the IPL 2023 points table after their loss against the Mumbai Indians. PBKS have played 10 matches, recording five wins and as many defeats. They have 10 points in their account, with their net run rate being -0.472.

Mumbai also have 10 points to their name, but their net run rate of -0.373 is superior to that of the Punjab Kings. Fans should note that fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals and fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 10 points in their accounts.

Here's a look at the updated standings:

IPL 2023 will head to Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4, for a match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are in the bottom half of the standings. A win in today's match can take Hyderabad to the eighth position, while the Knight Riders will remain eighth even if they win.

It will be exciting to see which team wins the match between Hyderabad and Kolkata on Thursday.

