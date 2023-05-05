IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans game

Gujarat Titans strengthened their grip over the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table with a massive win against the Rajasthan Royals earlier tonight. Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, GT destroyed RR and recorded a nine-wicket win with 37 balls to spare.

It was the fastest run-chase by the Gujarat Titans in their IPL history. Rashid Khan's three-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 118 runs in the first innings.

While the Gujarat Titans lost their last match chasing a target of 131, captain Hardik Pandya learnt from his mistake and played a magnificent knock of 39 runs from just 15 balls to help GT seal the deal in 13.5 overs. Shubman Gill scored 36 off 35 and Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 34 deliveries.

Gujarat Titans have the best net run rate in the IPL 2023 points table right now

Courtesy of their win over the Rajasthan Royals, the Gujarat Titans now have 14 points in their account after 10 matches. GT's net run rate has improved from +0.532 to +0.752 thanks to their nine-wicket win over RR.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals continue to hold the fourth spot despite the loss against the Gujarat Titans. RR have 10 points to their name after 10 matches. Their net run rate has sunk from +0.800 to +0.448 after the loss. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

A double-header is scheduled for tomorrow in IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon match, followed by a clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the evening.

A win against MI will take CSK to the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. It will be interesting to see if they can complete the double over Rohit Sharma's men.

