IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up to fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with a big win against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The Bangalore-based franchise boosted their chances of qualifying for the playoffs with a facile 112-run victory.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis impressed for the Royal Challengers once again. Maxwell scored a 33-ball 54, while Du Plessis aggregated 55 off 44. Anuj Rawat smacked a 11-ball 29* at number seven as the Royal Challengers finished with 171-5.

Chasing a challenging target, the Royals collapsed to 31-6 in seven overs. It looked like RR would break RCB's record for the lowest team total in IPL history. However, Shimron Hetmyer's 19-ball 35 ensured that the home side crossed the 50-run mark.

Karn Sharma's double strike in the 11th over helped RCB bowl RR out for just 59. Wayne Parnell emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, conceding ten runs and scalping three wickets in three overs..

Rajasthan Royals slip to sixth position in IPL 2023 points table

Rajasthan Royals have dropped from fifth to sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table after their big defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RR have 12 points from 13 games. Their net run rate has dropped from +0.633 to +0.140 because of the heavy defeat.

Here's the updated IPL 2023 points table after RCB's win against RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have jumped from seventh to fifth position. RCB have 12 points in their account after 12 games. Their net run rate has improved from -0.345 to +0.166. If RCB win their remaining two games, they will likely finish in the top four of the points table.

