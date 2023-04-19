IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians climbed to the sixth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit now have six points in their account after five matches.

SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Cameron Green brought his 'A' game to the table for MI and helped them score 192/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 193 for a victory, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals and got all out for 178 runs. Mayank Agarwal top-scored for the home side with a 41-ball 48. Heinrich Klaasen played a handy cameo of 36 off 16.

Riley Meredith emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians. He returned with figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Mumbai Indians climb above 2 teams in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians have now attained the sixth position in the standings, climbing above the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI have six points and a net run rate of -0.164 after five matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to remain in the ninth position. The Orange Army have earned four points from five matches. Here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 will head to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight, where tabletoppers Rajasthan Royals will square off against the second-placed Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams have played excellent cricket in IPL 2023 so far.

RR owns the top position with eight points from five matches, while LSG have earned six points so far. If LSG record a big win tonight, they can move up to the number one position in the standings. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the battle between the top two teams of IPL 2023 points table.

Poll : 0 votes