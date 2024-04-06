[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal goes cheaply in the first over in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

The rut continues for Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as he fell for a two-ball duck in the IPL 2024 game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur. Left-arm seamer Reece Topley did the trick as the Englishman picked up a wicket in the first over of the innings on Saturday, April 6.

Topley targetted the stumps in the first over, which the left-hander managed to dig out. The Surrey cricketer then banged the ball short to which Jaiswal came forward as he looked to play a pull shot. However, the youngster could only get a top edge as Glenn Maxwell held on to a simple chance at mid-off comfortably.

You can watch how the 22-year-old Jaiswal lost his wicket here:

While the Royals have done exceptionally well in the tournament so far, the left-handed opener has been far from his best. He registered scores of 24, 5, and 10 against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians, respectively before today.

Virat Kohli's 8th IPL century gives RCB 183 before Yashasvi Jaiswal's another failure

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

RCB opener Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten 113 after Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first in Jaipur. The 35-year-old got to his half-century only in 39 deliveries.

His 125-run opening stand with visiting captain Faf du Plessis set the foundation for a total of 183 in 20 overs. The star right-handed batter reached the elusive three-figure mark off only 66 deliveries and carted Avesh Khan for three boundaries in the final over of the innings.

The Royal Challengers started the tournament with a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk but bounced back to defeat the Punjab Kings. However, they lost to the Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively.

By contrast, the Royals' campaign has been on an upward curve beating the Capitals, Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians.