Playing 11 of players to have featured for both DC and SRH in IPL ft. David Warner and Pat Cummins

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The host seems to have gained some momentum, having won their last two matches. Delhi convincingly defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game. The Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first, and their bowlers created an impression straight away, bowling out Gujarat for 89. In response, Delhi looked very comfortable and chased down the target with 67 balls remaining and six wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the SunRisers defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match. Batting first, SRH batters went berserk and scored the highest-ever IPL total (287 runs), thanks to a brilliant century by Travis Head and a half-century from Heinrich Klassen. In response, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik tried hard but couldn't get RCB over the line as they lost by 25 runs, handing SRH their fourth win of the tournament.

Trending

Over the years, both teams have made changes in their squads, as Delhi is still looking for its maiden title, while SRH has not won any since 2016. Throughout this process, many players have featured for both teams and continue to do so.

On that note, in this article, we will pick a team of players that have represented both Delhi and Hyderabad in the IPL.

Openers - David Warner (C) and Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner will pair up with Shikhar Dhawan at the top order in the team of players who have played for both franchises. Both Warner and Dhawan have played together for SRH for several years.

Warner was picked by the Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in the 2009 IPL and played for the franchise for five years. In IPL 2014, Warner was picked by SRH, with whom he won the title in 2016.

However, after the 2021 season, Warner was released by Hyderabad, and he was again picked by Delhi in the 2022 auction. Warner was one of the most successful SRH players ever and also won the Orange Cap three times (in 2015, 2017, and 2019) while playing for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, the second-highest run scorer in IPL history, started his career in Delhi. He moved to the Mumbai Indians for the next two seasons and was then again picked by the Deccan Chargers in the 2011 season. He then went on to play for SRH from 2013 to 2018. Dhawan was also in the Hyderabad team that won the IPL in 2016.

In 2019, the left-handed batter was again picked by the Delhi Capitals, and he helped his team reach the IPL final in 2020. Dhawan played for the franchise for four years before he was picked by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023, where he plays as captain now.

Middle order/ all-rounders - Quinton de Kock (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Irfan Pathan

Quinton de Kock, the current Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper, started his IPL career with SRH in 2013. De Kock was picked by Delhi the next year and played four seasons for the franchise. The Proteas player had a breakout season in 2016, where he scored more than 400 runs, including three fifties and a century.

Abhishek Sharma has been in some form for SRH in the IPL 2024. The southpaw has scored more than 200 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 197.2. However, the young Indian batter made his IPL debut for the Delhi Capitals in season 2018, where he scored 63 runs in three matches. Abhishek was then picked by SRH in the IPL 2019 and has represented them since then.

The Indian six-hitting machine Yuvraj Singh was bought by Delhi for a whopping ₹16 crore in IPL 2015. However, the southpaw had a very poor season, as he only managed to score 248 runs in 14 matches. Yuvraj was then picked by SRH next season, and he won his first IPL trophy with them in 2016. The Indian World Cup-winning player played for SRH in two seasons (2016–17) before being picked by Punjab in 2018.

Vijay Shankar made his IPL debut in 2014 for the Chennai Super Kings. He was then picked by SRH in 2016 and remained with the team for a couple of seasons before being bought by Delhi next year. In the 2018 season, Vijay scored more than 200 runs for Delhi at an average of 53. The all-rounder was again picked by SRH in 2019, and he played three seasons there before he was finally roped in by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL in 2022.

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, represented Delhi for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Ifran scored 468 runs and took 29 wickets in 46 matches for Delhi. He was picked by the SunRisers for the 2014 season; however, he had a very poor run with the franchise, as he only managed to pick up four wickets in 10 games. Pathan last competed in the Indian Premier League for the Gujarat Lions in 2017.

Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

The current SRH captain, Pat Cummins, made his IPL debut in 2014 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Cummins took two wickets in the four matches he played during the 2014–15 season. The Australian world-cup-winning captain then played for Delhi in the IPL 2017, where he scalped 15 wickets in 12 matches.

Cummins missed the next couple of seasons, then returned to KKR in 2020 and remained with the team till 2022. He was then signed by the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024. Appointed as skipper, the Aussie cricketer is having a good outing, having picked nine wickets in six matches.

The New Zealand pace sensation and current Rajasthan Royals player started his IPL career with SRH. Trent Boult took 10 wickets in eight matches he played during the 2015-16 season. The left-arm pacer played for KKR in 2017 and joined the Capitals in 2018. The left-arm pacer played two seasons for Delhi and took 23 wickets in 19 matches.

The Indian leg-break bowler Amit Mishra started his IPL career with Delhi and played for the franchise for the first three years, taking 42 wickets in 31 matches. Mishra has also played a couple of seasons for SRH and enjoyed a decent record, picking up 28 wickets in 27 matches.

In 2015, Mishra was again picked by Delhi, and he remained with the franchise till 2021 before being bought by Lucknow in 2022.

The last player on the list is Ishant Sharma. The Indian seamer started his IPL career with KKR. Ishant played for the SunRisers from 2013 to 2015, where he took 19 wickets in 23 matches. He then went on to play for the Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab, and then finally joined his current team, the Delhi Capitals, in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️