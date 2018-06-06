Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 18:16 IST
29

London, Jun 6 (AFP) Australia great Ricky Ponting will join the backroom staff of head coach Justin Langer during the team's tour tour of England.

Former Australia captain Ponting, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, was already due to be in Britain to commentate on the five-match one-day international series against 2019 World Cup hosts England that starts on June 13 and a subsequent Twenty20 international.

But today's announcement by Cricket Australia will see Ponting joining forces with Langer, an old team-mate, again after the pair coached Australia's Twenty20 team against Sri Lanka on home soil in 2017.

Ponting also assisted former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann, who quit following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, for the Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand earlier this year.

As a batsman Ponting averaged over 42 in 375 ODIs, with an excellent strike rate above 80.

His 41 hundreds in the format included a brilliant 140 not out in a 2003 World Cup final win over India in Johannesburg.

Ponting had first won the World Cup in 1999 before enjoying back-to-back triumphs as captain in 2003 and 2007.

More recently, the 43-year-old Tasmanian has coached the Delhi Daredevils in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Langer was delighted to be able to tap into Ponting's expertise, saying: "Ricky is one of the greats of the game, and since he was already in England doing some commentary we saw it as a great opportunity to have him join our team for this important series.

"We have played a lot of cricket together and coached alongside each other previously, and he will also know many of the players already through his work with the team over the past two summers and his BBL (Big Bash League) commitments," he added.

"Ricky's knowledge of the game is second-to-none, and we know that his experiences, tactical expertise and leadership will be invaluable for this group, as we start to build a team capable of winning a World Cup in these conditions in a year's time."

Ponting will join up with the squad on June 10 and fit in his work with World Cup-holders Australia around his broadcasting duties

Ponting to help Langer plot England's downfall
RELATED STORY
Kirsten would consider Australia or England white-ball roles
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for ODIs against Scotland, Australia
RELATED STORY
Delhi Daredevils rope S Vidyut into support staff
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Englishmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Who next for Australia? Five contenders to succeed Darren...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 shortcomings in the English...
RELATED STORY
Most prolific batting pairs for Australia across all...
RELATED STORY
The Relationship between Coaching and Habits
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...