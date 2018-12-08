×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pujara's first innings is a blueprint for first Test: Travis Head

PTI
NEWS
News
32   //    08 Dec 2018, 17:01 IST

Adelaide, Dec 8 (PTI) Australia batsman Travis Head feels India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has set an example for others with his first-innings century, calling his gritty knock a "blueprint" on this pitch.

Taking a leaf out of Pujara's book, Head scored a 167-ball 72 to steer Australia to 235 on the third day of first Test here Saturday.

Head helped score 44 runs in the rain-affected first session on Saturday as Australia just about managed to close the gap after Pujara had produced a superb 123 on the opening day to guide India to 250 in their first innings.

"The way Pujara played in the first innings was the blueprint for this wicket," Head, who was born in Adelaide, told reporters.

"He had a really good leaving game, good forward defence, and as the ball got softer, he got more runs. Knowing how hard the wicket can be with the ball moving and the new ball, he played really well."

Head was left disappointed after being caught behind for 72 off Mohammed Shami just when his partnership with Nathan Lyon was looking good.

"It is disappointing to feel the momentum swing back. I wanted to continue on and felt if we could keep doing it for a period of time we could put them under pressure and keep them out there," he said.

The pitch showed considerable grip and turn for Lyon in the Indian innings, and Head said that R Ashwin would have a lot of say in the fourth innings.

"I just tried to stay busy against Ashwin. I learned a lot from Dubai first innings to second innings, I was really positive against the off spinner, watching the ball and not premeditating," he said.

"It's going to be the same in the next innings. There's not much rough for the left-handers but this wicket always spins with the grass coverage."

Advertisement

India finished day three at 151-3, taking an overall lead of 166 runs.

Head was confident that Australia will be able to chase down a 300-plus total, saying it becomes easier to bat on the last two days and such targets have been overhauled in Sheffield Shield cricket.

"This year bigger scores have been made and teams have batted out draws," he said.

"On days four and five, it gets easier to bat and 300-plus totals have been scaled easily (in domestic cricket).

It's more of a new ball wicket at the moment. It's vital to win those moments when the new ball comes around again," he signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Travis Head to the rescue for Australia in 1st test vs India
RELATED STORY
Mitchell Marsh dropped for first Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Probable Australian Playing XI...
RELATED STORY
The First Test Between Australia and Pakistan was a Great...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, first Test, day 2: India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Ricky Ponting gives his ideal...
RELATED STORY
3 players likely to debut for Australia in the first Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 1st Test: 3 Talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 talking points...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10 & 151/3 (61.0 ov)
AUS 235/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India lead Australia by 166 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec
NZ 274/10 & 353/7
PAK 348/10 & 156/10
New Zealand win by 123 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9
NZXI 67/4 (31.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand XI trail Sri Lanka by 143 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
2nd T20 | Today
PAKA 139/9 (20.0 ov)
ENL 145/6 (18.5 ov)
England Lions win by 4 wickets
PAKA VS ENL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us