Shakib suffers injury in Bangladesh victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
225   //    15 May 2019, 23:44 IST
shakib - CROPPED
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan retired hurt with a side injury during Bangladesh's comprehensive six-wicket win over Ireland in the one-day international tri-nation series in Dublin, raising concerns ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

The all-rounder was on 50 not out after 51 balls of his innings as Bangladesh chased 293 for victory, but decided he could not continue at the end of the 36th over in a concerning moment for his country with the World Cup only a fortnight away.

Shakib, who captains Bangladesh in the Test and T20I formats, had been seen holding his left side and received lengthy treatment from the physio in the previous over, as well as showing visible signs of pain after playing a pull shot following the treatment.

Without Shakib, Bangladesh reached their target with seven overs to spare to make it three straight wins in the tournament. 

Openers Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal both hit half-centuries with scores of 76 and 57 respectively, while Mahmudullah (35no) and Sabbir Rahman (7no) finished the job.

Their win came despite impressive efforts from Ireland stalwarts Paul Stirling and captain William Porterfield as Ireland reached 292-8 from their 50 overs.

Opener Stirling smashed his eighth ODI hundred in an innings of 130 that included eight fours and four maximums, while captain Porterfield added 94, the duo putting on 174 for the third wicket. 

But both men were removed by the impressive Abu Jayed, who recorded figures of 5-58 in only his second ODI appearance, and there were no other contributions of note from the hosts.

Bangladesh will play West Indies at Malahide in the final on Friday.

