Shreyas Iyer shines as TN gains 3 pts from draw vs Mumbai

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 16:46 IST

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Talented Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer with an attacking 138 stole the show on the final day today as the team's Ranji Trophy Group "C" match against Tamil Nadu petered out to a draw at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC here.

Iyer's 11th first-class ton and his 187-run partnership with opener Akhil Herwadkar, who made 132, saw Mumbai make 371 for 5 before declaring in the second innings after conceding a 76-run lead to the visitors.

Tamil Nadu had posted 450 in reply to Mumbai's first innings total of 374.

The game ended with Mumbai's declaration.

Tamil Nadu got three points while the home side had to settle for one.

Resuming at the overnight 85 for 1, Iyer continued with his attacking ways and played some delightful shots.He was not afraid to go for the big hits and finished with nine sixers. After dominating the TN bowlers, he was finally run out by K Vignesh.

Having conceded the lead, Mumbai had an uphill task at hand to force the pace and go for a result and Iyer's splendid ton provided the impetus, but it wasn't enough.

The 22-year-old right-hander reached his ton off 100 balls while Herwadkar proved to be the ideal foil as he rotated the strike efficiently.

Herwadkar took over after the fall of Iyer and reached his century as the home team frustrated Tamil Nadu bowlers. He was dismissed by Rahil Shah for 132 and his innings included 14 fours and three sixers.

Later, Surya Kumar Yadav (32) and Siddesh Lad (40) added to the total.

It was a tough day for the Tamil Nadu bowlers with only left-arm spinner Shah and Vignesh finding success. The country's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless in the 26 overs he bowled, conceding 110 runs.

Tamil Nadu batsman B Indrajith was named player of the match for the knock of 152.

Tamil Nadu has seven points from three games while Mumbai has four after two matches.

Mumbai's next match is against Odisha at Bhubaneshwar from November 1 while Tamil Nadu would meet Odisha at Cuttack from November 9.

Brief scores: Mumbai 374 and 371 for 5 in 95 overs (Shreyas Iyer 138, Akhil Herwadkar 132) drew Tamil Nadu 450 (B Indrajith 152, V Yo Mahesh 103 not out). Points: TN: 3; Mumbai: 1.

At Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 584 for 4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302 not out) vs Odisha 391 all out in 139.3 overs (Govinda Poddar 111, Subhransu Senapati 91, Bhargav Bhatt 4 for 77) and 152 for 7 in 55 overs (Biplad Samantaray 62 not out, Bhargav Bhatt 4 for 40). Points: Andhra Pradesh: 3; Odisha: 1