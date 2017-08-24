The poor kids are freezing - Law blames English weather for Windies' woes

The cold conditions in England's summer played a large part in West Indies' heavy first Test defeat, says coach Stuart Law.

by Omnisport News 24 Aug 2017, 01:20 IST

Former Australia cricketer Stuart Law

Stuart Law says the cold conditions in Birmingham last week were partly to blame for West Indies' abysmal display in the first Test with England.

The first day-night Test on English soil saw Joe Root's men record a comprehensive victory by an innings and 209 runs, the Windies losing 19 wickets on Saturday as they were beaten with two days to spare.

Only Jermaine Blackwood offered any real resistance across both innings at Edgbaston, while the tourists toiled in the field for the first two days as Alastair Cook's 243 saw the hosts amass a daunting 514-8 declared.

Following the defeat there has been a lot of criticism for Law's side but the Australian refused to condemn his players, instead blaming the English weather.

"We did not play well," he said on a cold, rainy day in Leeds. "We have been very honest with our assessment.

"[But] fielding at night time in England is not pleasurable and when it is overcast with mizzly rain it is even worse so, yes, once again people say it is an excuse but it is a fact.

"The poor kids are freezing. From 40 degrees in Barbados to 13 degrees in Birmingham - I would be walking around freezing my nuts off as well, with my hands in my pockets.

"People were sat in the crowd with tank tops on and we were looking for more jumpers to put on over the three we already had on."

Good morning from Headingley. It's raining today so not much outdoor training. Windies heading indoors. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/e7lkYBpOhX — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) August 23, 2017

No play outdoors so we head indoors for today's training session. Windies preparing for 2nd Test at Headingley in Leeds #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/4nJfg8qMZJ — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) August 23, 2017

The tourists have a young, inexperienced side for this series, as their star players continue to be overlooked amid disputes with Cricket West Indies, and Law has asked for patience.

"These young kids are learning in the toughest cricket arena in the world," he added.

"International cricket's pretty tough and in this part of the world, when you are playing against an experienced England side, it's even tougher.

"Australia came here a couple of years ago, got bowled out for 60, so we're not going too bad.

"In the dressing room we are very positive. I believe in these young men. They have got high skills. It is just the experience of learning how to play in a very tough environment.

"That is where we need to improve very quickly but that is going to take time. The criticism will come. I understand that. We can't do much about it. We have to just blank it out, move forward and once we start putting things right on the field that criticism means nothing to us.

"These guys have got a lot of talent. They just need a bit of experience. Once they get that they will be pretty good."