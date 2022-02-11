Top 5 uncapped players to watch out for: IPL Auction special

The IPL auction for the 2022 edition is all set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. As many as 590 cricketers will go under the hammer during the two-day event. Of the 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped cricketers while 7 belong to the Associate Nations.

With the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, a total of 10 franchises will be part of the IPL auction, which will feature 370 Indian and 220 overseas cricketers. Among the foreign players, 47 are from Australia, 34 are from West Indies, 33 from South Africa and 24 each from England and New Zealand.

₹2 crore is the highest base price for this year’s IPL auction and 48 players have registered their names in this category. 20 players have listed their names at a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore and 34 players are in the ₹1 crore category.

IPL Auction 2022: Will these uncapped players get impressive bids?

Like every year, this time too a number of uncapped players will be part of the IPL auction. We take a look at five such names to watch out for.

#1 Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan has been in terrific form in domestic cricket recently. He played a brilliant cameo in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With 55 needed off the last four overs, Tamil Nadu seemed out of the contest. However, Shahrukh smashed an unbeaten 33 off 15, including a six off the last ball to lift his team to a memorable triumph.

He played some fine knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. The aggressive batter smashed 66 off 35 against Mumbai, 79* off 39 versus Karnataka and 42 off 21 in the final against Himachal Pradesh. Shahrukh has the ability to find boundaries under pressure. In a brief stint he had with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2021, he gave glimpses of the same. Definitely someone to watch out for at the IPL auction.

#2 Avesh Khan

Rather surprisingly, talented pacer Avesh Khan has set his base price for the IPL auction at ₹20 lakh. The 25-year-old was the second-leading wicket taker in the IPL 2021 edition. Turning out for Delhi Capitals (DC), he claimed a rich haul of 24 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37. Barring the last couple of matches in which he felt the pressure, Avesh was excellent with the ball.

The pacer is part of India’s white-ball squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies, but he is yet to make his international debut. Considering his success for DC during the previous edition, a number of franchises should show keen interest in him at the IPL auction.

#3 Dewald Brevis

South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis made the cricketing world stand up and take notice of his talent during the recently-concluded U19 World Cup in the West Indies. He had an incredible run, hammering 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33 and a strike rate of 90.19. His performance and style of play earned him the nickname “Baby AB”.

The youngster’s scores in the U19 World Cup made for magnificent reading - 65, 104, 96, 97, 6 and 138. The 18-year-old can also bowl a bit of leg-spin and picked up a few wickets as well in the U19 World Cup. He could end up bagging a decent contract at the IPL auction.

#4 Rahul Tripathi

30-year-old Rahul Tripathi has been on the domestic scene for a few years, having made his first-class debut in 2012. He has also been part of the IPL since 2017. However, it was only during the IPL 2021 season that he displayed the kind of consistency expected of him. Tripathi hammered 397 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 140.28 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Tripathi hit a famous six off Ravichandran Ashwin against Delhi Capitals (DC) to put KKR in the IPL 2021 final. He showed tremendous composure under pressure. He played some good knocks for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a well-made 99 against Kerala. Franchises might be interested in purchasing him considering his stroke-making ability.

#5 Raj Bawa

Raj Angad Bawa was the player of the match in the U19 World Cup 2022 final. The medium pacer stunned England with figures 5/31, the best return in an U19 World Cup final. While chasing 190, India were in some trouble at 97 for 4. However, Bawa scored a defiant 35 and featured in a 67-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nishant Sindhu.

Earlier in the tournament, he hammered an unbeaten 162 off 108 balls against Uganda, breaking Shikhar Dhawan’s (155) record for the highest individual score by an Indian at the U19 World Cup. He also picked up 4 for 47 in India’s opening encounter against South Africa. Given his ability to win games with both the bat and ball, Bawa should be in demand at the IPL auction.

