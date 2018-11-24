Women's World T20 final - the best Opta facts

Australia's Alyssa Healy

England and Australia will battle it out to be crowned Women's World T20 champions in Saturday's final in Antigua.

Heather Knight's England are seeking a second global title in 15 months, after winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2017, while Australia are through to a fifth successive T20 final.

We take a look at the best Opta facts relating to the contest.

- Australia have won this competition three times before, while England's only previous World T20 title came in 2009.

5 - @SouthernStars have got to the @WorldT20 final for the 5th time in succession. Habit. #WT20 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 22, 2018

- If England win, they will become only the second team to win the Women's World T20 on multiple occasions, after Australia.

- Australia have won four of the previous six meetings between the sides in this competition, including each of the last three.

- There have been two centurions in T20Is between Australia and England. Beth Mooney (117*) and Danni Wyatt (100) achieved the feat in the same game on November 21, 2017.

- Alyssa Healy has been the standout payer for Australia in the Caribbean. She has picked up 'Player of the Match' awards in four out of five appearances and was absent hurt for most of the game in which she did not win the award.

The star of the tournament so far, read @ahealy77's exclusive blog ahead of the #WT20 final on Sunday morning https://t.co/IKKO9VYePy pic.twitter.com/tEelE5Br4m — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2018

- Ellyse Perry of Australia has 99 T20 international wickets. West Indies' Anisa Mohammed is the only player to have reached 100.

- Perry and England seamer Anya Shrubsole are the leading wicket-takers in Women's World T20 history, with 35 and 33 scalps apiece. Six of Perry's wickets have come in finals, while Shrubsole took 6-46 in her last ICC final as England won last year's World Cup.