AFC Champions League Review: Al-Hilal, Al-Sadd into last 16

Al-Hilal coach Pericles Chamusca

Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd booked their spots in the AFC Champions League round of 16 with wins on Monday.

Hattan Bahebri and Mohammad Al-Shalhoub were on the scoresheet for Pericles Chamusca's Al-Hilal, who recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Al-Ain in Group C.

Bahebri opened the scoring inside a minute with a low strike and the sealer came late on through Al-Shalhoub.

Esteghlal joined winless Al-Ain in exiting after only managing a 1-1 draw against Al-Duhail in Teheran.

Xavi's Al-Sadd also progressed after claiming a 2-1 win over Al-Ahli in Doha.

A pair of early goals set up Al-Sadd as Ali Assadalla volleyed in a ninth-minute opener and Akram Afif struck after Xavi had an effort saved.

Al-Sadd saw out their win despite Omar Al Somah's second-half penalty for the visitors.

Also in Group D, Persepolis bowed out after suffering a 1-0 loss to Pakhtakor in Tashkent.