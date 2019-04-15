×
Ajax handed boost on De Jong's fitness for Juventus game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    15 Apr 2019, 16:06 IST
Frenkie De Jong - cropped
Ajax's Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong should be fit enough to feature in Ajax's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus on Tuesday, according to his agent.

The 21-year-old was substituted in the first half of his side's 6-2 Eredivisie win over Excelsior on Saturday with an apparent hamstring injury but was named in Erik ten Hag's 22-man squad for the trip to Italy.

De Jong's representative Ali Dursun said the midfielder – who will join Barcelona at the end of the season – should recover in time to be named in the starting XI at Allianz Stadium.

"He went off as a precaution," Dursun told De Telegraaf.

"Frenkie felt pain in his hamstring, but at no time did he feel really bad. It seems the fear was greater than the damage.

"Frenkie is doing well. He's travelling with the team to Italy and I think he can play against Juventus. Frenkie himself is positive."

The tie is level at 1-1 after David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener in Amsterdam last week.

Omnisport
NEWS
