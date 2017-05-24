Ajax starting XI against Manchester United youngest ever in major European final

Ajax go for youth when they take on Manchester United in the Europa League final, with Wayne Rooney missing out for Jose Mourinho's men.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 23:46 IST

Ajax celebrate their Europa League win over Schalke

Ajax coach Peter Bosz has named the youngest-ever starting XI in a major European final as the Eredivisie giants face Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League showpiece in Stockholm.

The Amsterdammers have included teenagers Matthijs de Ligt and Kasper Dolberg in their line-up, with players such as Andre Onana, Davinson Sanchez, Jairo Riedewald and Bertrand Traore all 21 or younger.

Danish midfielder Lasse Schone is the only player in the Ajax XI to have already passed the 30-year mark.

22y 282d - @AFCAjax's starting XI against @ManUtd is the youngest ever in a major European final. Trademark. pic.twitter.com/IBxqRjPda6 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 24, 2017

There are few surprises in Jose Mourinho's United line-up. Marcus Rashford starts up front, flanked by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata, with captain Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all on the bench.

Daley Blind features from the start in defence, taking on his boyhood club in their first European final since 1996.

Sergio Romero receives the nod between the sticks as expected, with the Argentine deputising for first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea throughout the Europa League season.



Line-ups in full:

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Klaassen, Schone, Ziyech; Traore Dolberg, Younes

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera, Fellaini; Mata, Rashford, Mkhitaryan