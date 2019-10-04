Alaba out of Hoffenheim clash following Aurier challenge

David Alaba in action against Tottenham

David Alaba will not be fit to face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday after being substituted in Bayern Munich's 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham in midweek.

Defender Alaba was the target of a wild early challenge from Serge Aurier at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and had to be withdrawn at half-time after complaining of rib pain.

Bayern later updated on their Twitter page that the Austrian had suffered only "a heavy bruise" and not a break.

However, Niko Kovac confirmed on Friday that Alaba would not be available to take on Hoffenheim as Bayern look to maintain their place at the top of the table.

The German champions will also again be without club-record signing Lucas Hernandez, who missed the trip to Spurs with a knee injury.

"Unfortunately, David and Lucas won't make it tomorrow," coach Kovac said. "They won't be in the squad against Hoffenheim."

Bayern have won their past four games in all competitions, topping the domestic league and their Champions League group following a testing start to the campaign.