Albacete 1 Real Mallorca 0 (1-2 agg): Visitors set up play-off final with Deportivo

5   //    17 Jun 2019, 01:44 IST
mallorca-cropped
Real Mallorca celebrate against Albacete

Real Mallorca will face Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda play-off final after seeing off Albacete 2-1 on aggregate, despite Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

Leo Suarez and Dani Rodriguez did the damage in the first leg for Vicente Moreno's men and, although Jeremie Bela made the tie interesting in Albacete, Mallorca just about did enough to cling on.

Bela opened the scoring with 16 minutes on the clock with a fine free-kick from just outside the area, filling the hosts with belief.

But they struggled to really control proceedings, as Mallorca offered plenty of attacking threat themselves.

Albacete piled the pressure on in the final stages, with Roman Zozulya heading wide from close range, but their efforts came to nothing.

Mallorca – who were only promoted from Segunda B last season – will face Deportivo at the Riazor in the first leg on Thursday, before hosting Jose Luis Marti's side at Son Moix three days later.

Success over the two legs will see them return to the top flight for the first time since 2012-13.

